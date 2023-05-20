Police kill three ‘dacoits’ in alleged encounter

Police Friday claimed to have shot dead three ‘dacoits’ in an encounter in Sindh’s Ghotki. According to the DIG Sukkur, the ‘encounter’ took place in the limits of Khabra police station in Ghotki. In the exchange of fire three ‘dacoits’ were shot dead, while their accomplice fled the scene in injured condition.

Police have recovered weapons from the possession of the dead dacoits. The identification of the dacoits is due to be completed. Meanwhile, raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplice.

Earlier on December 6, last year, two alleged bandits had been killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area. The encounter with five robbers riding on motorbikes had taken place near Mangal Bazar in the area.