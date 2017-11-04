Police investigating Careem driver death

Staff Reporter

Police are investigating the alleged murder of a Careem driver who was found dead in his car in Karachi’s Korangi area earlier this week, police said on Friday.

The driver, Syed Abdullah Gillani, was found inside his car with a single bullet wound on his head on Wednesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Abbasi told media. The investigators have recovered one spent bullet casing fired from a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene, the SHO added. The police have ruled out the possibility of robbery in their initial probe as the assailants did not take Gillani’s mobile phone, money and other valuables, SHO Abbasi said.