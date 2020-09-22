Police investigate woman kidnapping case after six years

The Mandi Bahauddin Police have decided to launch a proper investigation into the kidnapping case of a woman after six years.

A case was registered against four accused at the Malakwal police station but still, no progress could be made in the case. The woman said that the men had kidnapped her and then sold her off. She recently requested Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to order an investigation into the case.

He took notice and ordered the DPO to look into the delay and prepare a report.

The police have said that justice will be dispensed to the woman and her family.