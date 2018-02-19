Police introduces technology for public safety, convenience

Police with the help of JS Bank here Sunday introduced latest QR technology for securing all the public parking areas. The Police will now secure all the public parking areas by the use of this technology namely Park Secure.

Park Secure issues a digitally created QR coupon using a mobile phone and will be tagged with the vehicle information upon entry of any vehicle in Public Parking areas.

At the time of exit, citizens will be required to get the same QR code verified by the police officer who will scan the issued QR code using his mobile phone and will allow the car to exit after matching the credentials.

This system has multiple advantages beyond being an important step towards reducing the car theft from Public Parking areas.

Police officials will be getting live statistics of cars entered, exited and currently parked at any given area.

This will enable them sharing these statistics with the relevant authorities for better planning and management at their end as well. It is an extremely swift and efficient process as well which will add in to the convenience for public.—APP

