Police hunt for the fourth nominated accused involved in the gang-rape of a schoolgirl in Islamabad a couple of days ago is still continuing.

The police have already arrested three youths who allegedly sexually assaulted the 17-year-old schoolgirl in the federal capital’s Sector E-9. The teenaged girl was on her way to school when she was abducted by the boys at gunpoint, who later gang-raped her.

The Shalimar police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 375-A of the Pakistan Penal Code against the four alleged rapists on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Atish, Junaid Ansar, and Afad Malik are in police custody, while Hassan Shakeel in still on the run. According to the FIR, the girl left the house for her school at 8am on the day of the incident and returned home at 3:30pm as usual. The mother informed the police that she observed her daughter nervous, and her school uniform ripped.

After being insisted, the girl told her mother about the tragic tale she came across. The victim saw one of the suspects, Atish — a friend of her brother — few steps away from the main gate of the school.

The suspect asked the victim to accompany him about an emergency. The suspect took her to a house in village Matiari where three of his friends Junaid, Asad and Hassan were present.

According to the complainant, the prime suspect tortured and slapped her daughter along with his friends, and later raped at gunpoint.