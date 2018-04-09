Police holds mock exercise to ensure capital’s law and order

Islamabad Police Sunday held a mock exercise at Faizabad to ensure the safety of life and property of Capital’s dwellers and its law and order situation in emergency affairs.

The Anti Riot Unit (ARU) and other security officials took part in the exercise that was aimed at analyzing the preparedness and response of police in disastrous situations. According to a press release, a rally was being stopped at Faizabad and tear gas and water canons were also being used to actualize the scene. Ten platoons of ARU along with Islamabad Traffic Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Branch and Logistic Police participated in the drill as well as different teams of police were also made to arrest the rioters.

The arrest of demonstrators were ensured at the spot and information was also given to media workers on time.

The ARU held the position at Faizabad in a quick response to a mock call disseminated information to stop a rally that was approaching Islamabad. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, Deputy Inspector General Security Waqar Ahmed Chauhan , Senior Superintendent Police Najib Ur Rehman Bugvi, Senior Superintendent Traffic Police Malik Matloob Ahmed , Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Amin Bukhari, Additional Inspector Generals, Superintendents of Police and other senior officials also reached the spot.—APP

Related