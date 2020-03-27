Police hold grip tight on City during lockdown

Lahore Police continued to ensure measures including strict implementation on Section 144 to contain the movement of the public in the city on the fourth day of the partial lockdown by Punjab Government in wake of impending coronavirus.

Lahore Police Operations Wing staged special pickets in different areas of the city to contain people from unnecessary movement. As many as 28631 citizens have been checked at these pickets and more than 19971 persons were asked to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes during the last four days since impose of section 144 as a part of impartial lock down in the city.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed further informed that as many as 354 FIRs were registered against persons in violations of sections 144. The accused persons nominated in FIRs for violation of section 144 were release afterwards taking warranty bonds as not to move again in city unnecessarily.

As many as 18476 motorcycles, cars, rickshaws’ and bigger vehicles were contained from movement in the city. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed visited these pickets to review the arrangements made such as checking mechanism of citizens and precautionary measures taken by deputed Police personnel. DIG Operations has made appeal with the citizens to cooperate with police and other Law Enforcement Agencies, refraining themselves from unnecessary movement in the city.

All stakeholders in society needed to play their pivotal role in fight against corona virus, besides strictly adhering to the advisory on precautionary measures so that every citizen could be saved from the disease, Rai Babar Saeed concluded.