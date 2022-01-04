Police harassment forces couple to commit self-immolation

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a woman, who sustained burn injuries while trying to prevent her husband, fed up with police highhand-edness, from self-immolation died in a hospital in Jammu.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Dilawar Singh Jamwal attempted to end his life by self-immolation after he was fed up with the harassment by police over a land dispute with an influential neighbour, and her wife Pornoo Devi tried to douse the fire but she also sustained burn injuries.

Locals told the media that police harassment forced the couple to take this extreme step in Sidhra area of Jammu district.

“After the incident both were shifted to GMC&H Jammu for treatment”, said Amandeep Singh Boparai, a social activist, who was supporting the poor family since October last year.

“The woman died at the hospital, while her hus-band is battling for life,” he said, adding that bias-ness in police approach could be gauged from the fact that even after three days of the immolation incident, statement of the relatives of the victims was not recorded.

Police were frequently visiting the victims’ house and were often summoned at police post al-most on daily basis.—KMS