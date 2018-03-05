Police grilled for failure to complete custodial killing case

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission (HRC) came down heavily on police for failing to complete investigations into the custodial killing of Abdul Hamid Ganai despite the passage of 15 years.

The Commission directed the Superintendent of Police of Ganderbal to remain present before it on April 2. The Assistant Superintendent of Police, who was present before the Commission, couldn’t explain the report filed by Senior Superintendent of Police of Ganderbal.

The commission’s Chairman, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki, remarked that it was very unfortunate that the police had failed to complete the investigation for the last 15 years and justice had eluded the victim and his family all this time.

The report states that the death of the deceased took place when he was in the custody of Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel.

The Commission was hearing a petition filed by rights activist, Ahsan Untoo, which says that the Ganderbal police had apprehended Abdul Hamid Ganai of Preng Kangan on September 11, 2003 and had subjected him to physical torture by giving him electric shocks and picking flesh from his body.—KMS