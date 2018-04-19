Police get remand of suspects in Rabia rape, murder case

A local court here on Wednesday handed over two suspects to police on physical remand till April 25 for interrogation in a case pertaining to the rape and murder of a minor girl in Orangi Town.

Six-year-old Rabia, who went missing on April 15, was found dead in a garbage heap in Manghopir area on Monday. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where a medical examination proved that the child was raped and had torture marks on her body.

Police today produced the suspects – Rahim and Afzal – in court to seek their physical remand for questioning in the case.

The court allowed their physical remand till April 25 and directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report on next hearing.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal visited the parents of the victim girl to express condolences.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the minister said there was no rationale behind protests after the arrest of the suspects. Without naming any party, he said, a political party did politics over the death of the minor.

The father of the victim girl told media that protesters wanted to set the arrested suspects on fire. He said he didn’t know which party the accused persons belonged to—.INP

