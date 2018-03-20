Police frame charges against suspects

Do Darya murder case

Staff Reporter

Police submitted the final charge sheet in the murder case of 18-year-old Zafir Zubairi, who was gunned down in Karachi’s Do Darya area last year, to a judicial magistrate on Monday.

Prime accused Khawar Burney, his guard Abdul Rehman, his three underage brothers — Haider Hussain Burney, Hasan Hussain Burney and Hasnain Hussain Burney — as well as several absconding accomplices have been booked for the murder of Zubairi.

Zubairi was on his way to breakfast with friends near Seaview on Dec 3 when he hit motorcyclist Dr Abdul Raheem, who had been racing his motorcycle on Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue.

After Zubairi and his friend fled the site of the accident, Raheem’s entourage which was travelling in a Vigo chased and opened indiscriminate fire on their car.

Police with the help of eyewitnesses had identified Khawar as the prime suspect in the case and said that he, along with the other suspects, had gunned down the teenager and injured his friend.

Police, in the charge sheet presented in court today, framed charges of murder, intent to kill, carrying of unlicensed weapons and damaging of public property against all the suspects in the case. In a previous hearing of the case, Hammad, the man whose motorcycle Dr Raheem was riding at the time of the accident, ran away from court after the judicial magistrate cancelled his interim bail. The police have been unable to arrest the suspect since then.

At the moment, three of the five key suspects in the case are in police custody while two others — including Hammad — are absconding from court.