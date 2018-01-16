Police found 480 kg meat of dead animals

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The district administration on Monday foiled a bid to supply 480 kg meat of un-hygienic, contaminated and dead animals, 500 Siri Paway to Sialkot City and managed to arrest a butcher.

On the report of UC Chairman Malik Akhtar Abbas, Assistance Commissioner, Shahid Abbas intercepted a vehicle near Akbar-a-Bad Chok and recovered 480 kg meat of un-hygienic, contaminated and dead animals, 500 Siri Paway. Shahid also ordered to arrest driver of vehicle, Waheed, who used to supply meat of dead animals to different shops at Sialkot. Police took the meat into the possession.