Police force rendering great service in maintaining law and order: Shahbaz

Passing out parade of 3rd batch of sub-inspectors

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said the police force is rendering yeoman service for the protection of life and property of the people, maintenance of discipline and law and order, curbing of crimes as well as the terrorism. The great sacrifices rendered by the police martyrs for eliminating criminals as well as the terrorism will not go down the drain. He said selection of the brave persons passing out from Police College Sihala has been made purely on merit.

He was addressing passing out parade of third batch of 286 sub-inspectors completing their training from Police College Sihala on Tuesday.

The Punjab Public Service Commission received more than 70,000 applications and after a careful selection procedure, you all have been selected purely on merit. I am of the considered opinion that you will exert full energies to provide justice to the common people and redress the complaints of the poor. The selected candidates have been given latest training by Pakistani and foreign experts to overcome the crimes through latest technology and provide justice along with intrepidly dealing with the menace of terrorism.