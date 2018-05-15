Police force injures six protesting SSA teachers

Srinagar

At least six teachers were injured and dozens detained after police used force to foil their protest in Srinagar on Monday.

Police resorted to cane charging and used water cannons after the protesting Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers tried to march towards the civil secretariat. Dozens of them were bundled in police vehicles and lodged at Kothi Bagh Police station.

The teachers were protesting against the inordinate delay by the government in de-linking SSA teachers’ salary from funds received from government of India. Hundreds of teachers had earlier assembled at Pratap Park in Srinagar to press for their dema-nds.

An eye witness said police resorted to cane-charging after the protesting teachers blocked the traffic movement on busy Residency Road Lal Chowk.

Pertinently, the salary of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers (ReT) recruited under SSA scheme is pending from over three months.

SDPO Kothi Bagh, Imran Farooq confirmed detention of teachers, saying “they will be released.”—GK