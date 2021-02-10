Police fire tear gas at govt employees protesting for pay raise in Islamabad

Islamabad police Wednesday resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the government employees when they tried to head towards the Parliament House during protests for pay raise.

The government employees had announced to march toward the parliament following the arrest of their leaders in an overnight action.

Protests are being held at different points in the capital, including Constitution Avenue, D Chowk and outside the National Press Club.

DIG (operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar and other senior police officers are monitoring the situation. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafaqat was also present at the scent to monitor the situation.

Lady health workers and government employees now marching from Islamabad Press Club to Red Zone where police is already using tear gas against secretariat employees demanding raise in salaries. pic.twitter.com/2vu6jaJ3me — Asma Shirazi (@asmashirazi) February 10, 2021

The protesting employees at one point also closed the doors leading to the secretariat causing a halt to the government machinery.

Chaos erupted at D-Chowk where protesters pelted stones at security forces.

Several employees were arrested by police under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

The government employees, who have also support from over grade 17 officers, demand 40% increase in their salaries.

The All Pakistan Clerks Association and government employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh are also demanding increase in their salaries.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed talking to media said that the government was ready to raise the salaries of employees from grade1-16, which makes 95% of total federal staff.

Islamabad Police VS Government Employees Round Two Start #government pic.twitter.com/gqQ5SDcIwj — BreakingNews (@CapitalDiplo) February 10, 2021

He added that the protesting employees were backing out from their agreement as they now wanted an increase in the salaries of officers of above the grade 17 also. The minister said that raising the salaries of high-level officer will put an additional burden of billions of rupees on the national economy.

Rasheed said that the Centre had nothing to do with the salaries of the provincial employees as the matter did not come under its domain.