Police finalize security plan for Ramazan

Rawalpindi

The police have finalized security plan for Ramazan ul Mubarik and 3500 police personnel, police national volunteers, private security guards and ladies police personnel will be deployed for security over 2000 mosques, 87 Imam Barghas and other important places in the district.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, police had made foolproof security arrangements for the holy month and there would be special security arrangements for all the main mosques, Imam Barghas, bazaars and other public places of the district.

Foolproof security arrangements would be for mosques to avert any untoward incident during the holy month. Special security steps would also be taken to guard 87 Imam Barghas.

According to security plan, additional police officers would be deployed particularly to cover mosques and other religious congregations in the district while special check posts were being established for the checking of vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. Rapid response squads have also been formed.

Main mosques of the city will especially be covered by armed police officers and only one main gate of the mosques will be opened for the faithful. Security personnel will also use metal detectors and no one will be allowed to go in the mosques without body search. Plain-clothes police personnel along with Elite Force will also be deployed in the markets with the consultation of traders, he added.—APP