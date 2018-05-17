Police finalize security plan for Ramazan

Multan

The city police on Wednesday finalized a security plan to maintain law and order situation during the holy month of Ramadan. According to police sources, 188 police officials including four ASPs, seven DSPs, four inspectors, 30 SIs and ASIs, 91 constables, 26 lady constables and 26 traffic wardens would be deployed at 12 Ramadan Bazaars of the city.

The Ramadan Bazaars have been set up three in Gulgasht division, three in Cantt division, one in City division and five in Sadar division.

On the other hand, 1006 police officials would be deployed at 1585 mosques of the city including 14 inspectors, 40 sub inspectors, 78 assistant sub inspector, 48 head constables and 826 constables. In a statement issued here, CPO Sarfraz Ahmed Falki said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during the holy month of Ramadan to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that CCTV cameras have been installed at various sensitive places. He urged citizens to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities and inform police emergency helpline 15. He directed all DSPs and SHOs to check Ramadan Bazaars on daily basis to monitor security.—APP