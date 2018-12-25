Police finalises security arrangements for Christmas

Staff Reporter

In order to provide security regarding Christmas celebrations tomorrow, all security arrangements have been finalized by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi. SOP in this regard has been issued to all field officers to provide security to Christian community, besides, the churches.

According to the security arrangements of 2778 churches of the Punjab, it was decided that 21135 officers / officials, will remain on duty till Christmas celebrations. The force will be included 416 inspectors, 1198 Sub-Inspectors, 2213 ASIs, 1693 Head constable and 15615 Constables whereas, 2869 metal detectors will also be installed at entry points of churches for checking. The Churches were bifurcated in two categories A and B in connection with its security. A category included 184 whereas, 630 churches were categorized as B group.

All field officers were directed to ensure the security of the churches, public parks and other public places.

Consecutively monitoring of the churches will be managed through 1362 CCTV cameras. IGP further directed that all DPOs and field officers will remain in close liaison with the Christian community leaders so that the community can celebrate Christmas activities without any fear.

The PPO also appealed the Christian community to extend all kind of cooperation with the police force so that the event could be made more pleasant and peaceful.

