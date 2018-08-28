Police file FIR for missing girl

A minor girl who went missing a day earlier from the metropolis’ Gulshan-e-Iqbal was seen on closed-circuit television (CCTV) recovered from near her residence by police.

Ramsha, 10, a resident of the Madina Colony in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, left her home on Sunday, police said, but never returned. Her worried family filed a first information report (FIR) after she failed to come back after the entire day. The missing person case was registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, authorities confirmed, adding that they were making use of CCTV video they found from someplace near her residence.

The girl, who was shown in the recovered footage, can be seen standing with a female relative, police said, adding that they were questioning the said relative.

