Police fail to arrest PM’s nephew

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Police on Friday raided the residence of Hassan Niazi, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew, as pressure grew to arrest him for his alleged involvement in the lawyers’ violent protest at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday. The deputy inspector general (DIG) Investigations said that Niazi could not be arrested by the raiding party “as he was not at home”. The official said that “the latest technology” is being used to arrest the PM’s nephew. “Police have [so far] not named Hassan Niazi in their case,” the DIG noted, but clarified that Niazi was believed to be among the lawyers who attacked the hospital. A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing ‘tussle’ with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital on Wednesday, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault.