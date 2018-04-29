Police exonerates killer troops in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, in an attempt to exonerate the killer Indian troops, the police have stated before the Human Rights Commission of the territory that Ruby Jan of Shopian was killed by mujahideen and not by the troops.

The family of the woman and local residents say that Ruby Jan also known as Beauty Jan was killed when the troops fired bullets to disperse protesters during a cordon and search operation in Shopian on December 19, last year.

“She was inside her home with her suckling child in her lap when a bullet was fired in her abdomen from a window,” the family members say.—KMS