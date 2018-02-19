Police to ensure ban on kite-flying

City Reporter

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf on Sunday said the police had launched a crackdown against kite-flying to ensure strict implementation on kite-flying ban.

He said that 94 accused involved in kite flying or manufacturing were arrested, whereas 92 cases of kite-flying were registered in various police stations.

The police also recovered more than 2,000 kites, 500 string, 200 string rolls and other material related to kites, he added. The DIG Operations said that all SPs, DSPs and SHOs had been directed to take action against kite-flying and put in place comprehensive measures to implement the ban on kite flying and arrest those involved in kite-flying or manufacturing.