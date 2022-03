Gulistan-e-Johar police encounter video has been viral on social media. The viral video showed that, one cop and a dacoit got injured in fire exchange between police and robbers group. Viral video showed that Police has arrested an injured robber.

After that, Police claimed recovery of Rs 75,000 cash, two cell phones and silver jewels from the robbers.

According to police, robbers were involved in robbing a financial institution. Police is striving hard to arrest the accomplice of accused.