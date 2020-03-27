Police, district admin made lockdown a success: Basharat

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart lauded the police and district administration’s efforts to make the lockdown a success in the wake of the coronavirus, saying that the police and district administration were playing a critical role in limiting citizens to their homes.

In a special statement, he said that the most important thing right now was to restrict people to their homes and stop their usual mobility. Raja Basharat said that police and district administration employees were risking their lives in performing these duties for which they deserve special encouragement. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and administration for their own safety and protection from a dangerous epidemic.

The 24th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at Civil Secretariat on Friday chaired by the Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood al-Rashid, Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali and Secretaries of the respective departments were also present. The committee has approved the proposal to waive off the Rs 100 duty being levied on the sale or transfer of registered vehicles in Punjab and increase financial assistance of the Benevolent Fund for civil servants. In addition to allowing the proposed amendments to the LDA’s Private Housing Schemes Rules 2014, the draft of LDA Land Use Rules 2020 was given go ahead after detailed discussion. The committee deferred the proposal to regulate contract employees of public health engineering department and nodded on bringing amendments in the Punjab Workmen Compensation (amended) Act 2019 and the Industrial and Commercial Employment (Standing Order) Act 2020. According to the government guidelines regarding the meeting, proper distance between the seats was kept and the participants took face masks, sanitizers and other safeguards to prevent Corona virus infection.