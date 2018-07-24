Police directed to ensure foolproof security during election

Salim Ahmed

Home Minister Punjab Shoukat Javed Monday directed the Punjab Police to beef up security and intensify round the clock patrolling to fully ensure conduct of fair, free, impartial and peaceful general elections besides providing proper protection to all electoral candidates across the province.

Unfolding the salient features of the final security plan while talking to media, here today, he said that 47837 army personnel will escort the election staff for delivery of election material at all polling stations set up for 141 national assembly and 297 Punjab assemblies constituencies throughout the province. He said that army personnel also perform duty at polling stations in accordance with the instructions of the election commission of Pakistan.

He said that a heavy contingents of 1,31,000 Punjab police personnel assisted by 8500 Police Qaumi Razakar will conduct day and night patrolling in and around all the polling stations. He said Police Reserves and anti riots force will also be at the disposal of all District Police Officer to meet any emergency. He said that troops of Punjab Rangers will be on call to assist the civil administration in case of any untoward mishap.

The police will majorly be responsible for maintaining order outside the polling stations. No one will be allowed to harass voters, snatch their CNICs. “The jawan will inform their senior as well as the ECP about any such misbehaviour,” he said.

He said the police is directed to be vigilant at those constituencies where cut-throat competition is predicted to avoid untoward incident. “Heavy police contingents will be deployed on important roads and around the polling stations to keep the situation under control,” he added.

Shoukat Javed said that all divisional commissioners, Regional Deputy Inspectors General, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers have been directed clearly to make sure that security plan must be implement in true letter and spirit and no one should be allowed to create law and order situation.

The voter should be able to exercise their right to franchise without any pressure. The more people who come out to vote, the more transparent the elections will be. He expressed the confidence that the elections would be held in a free, fair and transparent manner in accordance with the constitutional mandate of the ECP.

Share on: WhatsApp