Police devise security plan for Eid

Rawalpindi

City Police have devised a comprehensive security plan on the eve of Eid ul Fitr to avert any untoward incident. According to police spokesman, over 4,500 armed policemen would perform their duties round the clock to ensure foolproof security at the busiest shopping centers and shopping malls and the places of worships.

He said that policemen would also patrol in various sectors and police officers of respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the town.

He said that walk through gates and scanners would also be installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens.—APP