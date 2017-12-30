Police devise plan for New Year Night

Rawalpindi

Traffic police has devised a plan to stop one wheeling, indulging in car stunts and dangerous activities.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid said that strict orders to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.

A special squad has been formed to arrest the law breakers and impounding their vehicles, he said.

He said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. According to police spokesman, under elaborate security arrangements over 1814 police personnel will be deployed. However, there would be special deployment for churches and public places.

Ladies police, special branch, and elite force will be deployed to make the security arrangements foolproof.

Foolproof security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident. He said adding that security has been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking has been ordered on the special occasion.—APP