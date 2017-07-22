Police detains 26 in search operations

City Reporter

At least 26 suspects were taken into custody on late Thursday night during search operations carried out by police in various areas of the metropolis. During a raid in SITE area at night, police arrested 13 suspects, Superintendent of Police (SP)-SITE said, adding that female officers also partook in the operation, which included door-to-door search.

Two other suspects were detained in an operation conducted near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir stated. The police officer noted that weapons were recovered from the suspects, who were identified as Salman and Abbas and have been allegedly involved in cases of street crime.