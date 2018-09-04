‘Police detain Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo’s cousin’

Awantipora

Hours after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo’s father was released last week, police detained his cousin Sheeraz Ahmad Naikoo, his family said.

Sheeraz, 34, was taken away by police from his residence in Beighpora in Awantipore on Thursday and has been in custody since then.

Naikoo’s father, Assadullah, who has been detained by police about 100 times since 2012, was released on Thursday. Asadullah and four others were detained on Wednesday during nocturnal raids at Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district.

Sheeraz was also detained last year but was released later. He runs a hardware store at Sangam in Awantipora.

Superintendent of police for the district, Mohammad Zahid Malik did not respond to repeated calls from this reporter.

Families of militants have recently alleged that police and other government forces have harassed them.—GK

