Police detain five, including drug-sellers, street criminals

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Police rounded up five suspects late Friday night during different operations conducted in various areas of the metropolis.Two suspects, who were wanted in a kidnapping case, were detained following a raid in Mobina Town, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar said. The police officer added that the suspects had kidnapped a girl named Muskan earlier. A fugitive drug-seller, identified as Khalid, was arrested Friday night in an operation carried out in Khamiso Goth and New Karachi locales, police said. Authorities also mentioned that contraband weighing 1.5 kilogrammes was seized from the detainee.

Two alleged street criminals were taken into custody near Gulshan Chowrangi, police sources noted, adding that 10 mobile phones were recovered from the detainees. The suspects had wounded a young man in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area when he resisted a robbery attempt back on October 26, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) stated.

Cases have subsequently been registered against the respective detained suspects, security officials explained.