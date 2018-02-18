Police detain 52 kite-sellers

Rawalpindi

Police conducted Friday night a raid in and around Royal Artillery Bazaar (R.A. Bazaar) against kite-sellers as well as those engaged in kite-flying. The crackdown resulted in 52 arrests from nearby areas, officials said, adding that almost 7,000 kites and 150 strings were recovered during the raid.

At least two pistols and fireworks were also seized during the operation, authorities added. Cases against those detained by the LEAs were also registered under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2001, police said.—INP