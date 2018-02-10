Police demolish encroachments in N. Nazimabad

Staff Reporter

Police and personnel of Anti-Encroachment Cell (AEC) carried out an operation Thursday night against illegal encroachments in the city, clear-ing roadsides from Landi Kotal Chowrangi to Five-Star Chowrangi.

Numerous people and traders, who resisted and protested against the operation, were taken into custody, authorities said. Last Saturday, the Supreme Court chided the Sindh government for failing to get thousands of amenity plots cleared of illegal encroachments in the city.

The Apex Court expressed annoy-ance at the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) for failing to clear public recreational places of illegal encroachments and ‘china cutting’ (illegal carving), and rejected the report submitted by the Karachi Development Authority in the case.