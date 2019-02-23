Police decide to review security arrangements

The police have decided to put the security of the Federal Capital on high alert and review the existing arrangements for further improvement in it.

The decision to this effect was made in a meeting here on Friday presided by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar which was also attended among others by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

It was decided to review the existing security arrangements in the city and put security on high alert keeping in view the terror incident in Rawalpindi.

The IGP directed to enhance security of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Office and review the security of VVIPs, VIPs and judges besides enhancing security measures for them.

The police officials were also asked to enhance their own security as well as of security of all police stations and important buildings.

The IGP directed the police officials to curb crime through effective measures and start renewed efforts to check activities of land mafia and drug pushers.

He said that no sluggish policing in this regard would be tolerated.

Islamabad police chief also stressed to adopt courteous attitude with citizens and address their complaints on priority basis. He also asked the police officials to brief policemen at entry and exit points of the city as how to ensure proper vigilance there.

In the end, he also appreciated the performance of policemen who performed security duties during two-day visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan.

The IGP lauded the foolproof security arrangements provided by all wings (Operations Division, Traffic Division, logistics Division, CTF, Special Branch, and Security Division) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police as a whole.—APP

