Police, CTP, Rescue 1122 finalize arrangements for Eid ul Fitr

Rawalpindi district police, City Traffic Police (CTP) and Rescue 1122 have finalized all the arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr while as many as 4000 police personnel including Elite police, ladies police, special branch personnel and volunteers to guard the lives and properties of the public on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Afzaal Ahmed Kosar has ordered foolproof security for Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations.

Police holidays have been cancelled to ensure the security of the citizens in the city while additional cops will be deployed for sensitive areas, grave yards, mosques, Eidgahs, Imam Bargahs and picnic points as part of a special security plan for Eid.

All out efforts would be made to avoid any untoward incident on the eve of Eid ul Fitr, said police spokesman.

He further informed that over 2500 police officers and Jawans were deployed in all the sensitive places including bazaars and shopping malls to maintain law and order situation. Similarly, enhanced number of law enforcers to guard public on Eid day, he added.

Officials of Special Branch, Elite Force Commandos, Ladies Police, Muhafiz Force and Police Qaumi Razkars would also perform security duties.

Eid prayers will be offered at 875 mosques, 50 Imam Barghas and 63 prayer grounds in the district. All out efforts would be made to avoid any untoward incident on the eve of Eid ul Fitr, said police spokesman. Main mosques of the city will especially be covered by armed police personnel and only one main gate of the mosques will be opened for the faithful. Security personnel will use metal detectors and no one will be allowed to go inside the mosques without body search.

The security plan will continue throughout the days of Eid al-Fitr under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO), said the spokesman.

He said, the citizens should cooperate with the security personnel by informing them about any suspicious situation.

City Traffic Police (CTP) have also finalized special arrangements for Eid ul Fitr and traffic wardens would be deployed to control traffic near Eidgahs, mosques and Imam Bargahs. CTO Bilal Iftikhar ordered strict action against one-wheeling and vehicles moving with tainted glasses.

Talking to APP, CTP spokesman informed that two Deputy Superintendents of Police, 41 Inspectors, 507 Warden Officers and 137 Traffic Assistants would perform field duties to regular city traffic on Chand Raat. He said that one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law. Traffic wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations.

He urged the citizens particularly parents to play their role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving are the main causes for fatal accidents.

All the traffic officers and wardens have also been directed to remain present at their duty points so that no traffic jam could be witnessed, he added.

400 Rescuers would also remain on special duties in the district control room, emergency rescue stations with 30 fully equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowzers, two special vehicles and 45 motorbike ambulances during Eid holidays to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency. In Murree, 150 rescuers would remain on high alert with eight fully equipped ambulances and three fire vehicles. The rescuers have been deputed at Rescue Academy Pindi Point, Charra Pani, 17 Miles and Khajut Express Way whereas four key points have been established at Mall Road, Jikha Gili Bazar, Company Bagh and Kotli Sattian for quick response to any untoward incident.

Special rescue posts will be established at Ayub Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Jinnah Park, GPO Chowk Saddar, Koral Chowk, T-Chowk Rawat whereas key points to cover Eid-ul-Fitr namaz will also be established at Eid Gah Sharif, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh Park, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Nadina Adyala Road, Capt. Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala Scheme-III and 22 Number Chungi Chowk.

District Control Room will be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of rescuers have been restricted in this regard. Special mobile posts will also be established for providing effective medical cover to the Eid gatherings.

Rescue 1122 will also remain on high alert in the district for effective response and management of emergencies in case of any flash-flooding during Eid holidays.—APP