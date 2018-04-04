Police crackdown on anti-social elements

City Reporter

Police crackdowns on anti-social elements have arrested 16 lawbreakers including two bootleggers and three for using fireworks besides recovering 2280 grams charras, 14 liters liquor, four pistols 30 bore with 39 rounds, a 222 rifle with 26 rounds and fireworks items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police netted Abdul Salam for having 400 grams charras. Sadiqabad police rounded up Asghar for carrying 1100 grams charras while Mandra police arrested Israr and recovered 500 grams charras.