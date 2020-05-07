Police continue crackdown against hoarders, violators

Police teams in all the districts are strictly ensuring the implementation of instructions regarding containment of corona pandemic and violations of Hoarding Act, issued by Punjab government so that precious lives of the citizens may be saved.

Likewise, police teams along with doctors are on the front line and taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent from coronavirus besides taking legal actions against hoarders under hoarding act.

Such callous hoarders are being arrested for selling equipments under undue profit.

According to the details, police teams, in operation stated from 16th March, established 1028 pickets where 238949 vehicles and 560921 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets among 1138344 checked citizens 702673 have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 46933 citizens, whereas 23190 citizens have been arrested by lodging 25027 FIRs in violation against section 144 and 26284 citizens have been released on bail whereas actions have been taken against 4587 shops and 238 restaurants. Likewise, 920 cases have been registered against hoarding and legal action has been taken against 1457 accused and 939 accused have been arrested whereas 518 released on bail.

In this regard, 1033475 Kg wheat, 337765 Kg Sugar, 250801 Masks, 999 Sanitizers, 28 Medical Equipment and 153573 other food items have been recovered from the hoarders.

IG Shoaib Dastagir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up the actions against the violators of law and directed to continue the actions against those who do not follow the directions of government and also submit the progress report of crackdown to Central police office on daily basis.