Police continue crackdown against anti-social elements

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir directed all the RPOs and DPOs to submit reports regarding performance of police teams against professional criminals and anti-social elements and also speed up the intelligence based operations against them so that protection of wealth and properties of people may be improved.

He further said that the security plan in sensitive places, religious spots and educational institutions should be reviewed and the deputed officials on such places should be briefed about the challenges and sensitivities of their duties.

In this way, Lodhran police took actions against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, thieves, dacoits, drugs peddlers and holders of illegal weapons and achieved success in this regard.

The Lodhran DPO further told that during the 22 days of February, Lodhran police registered 361 cases whereas 7 A-category, 102 B-category proclaimed offenders have been arrested.

28 cases have been registered against aerial firing and illegal weapons holding, 4 klashankoves, 05 guns, 18 pistols, 1 revolver, 81 bullets have been recovered.

In action against drugs peddlers 62 cases have been registered and 8.432 kilo chars, 941 liters bottled wine, 305 liters lehn, 06 working alcohols kilns and 05 drinkers have been detained. 07 gangs wanted in different cases have been traced and arrested and 20 gang members have been arrested. Stolen amount of almost 3008000 rupees have been recovered.

Gambling houses were raided in order to eliminate this curse and 15 cases have been registered along with arresting 45 accused. Gambling cards, luddu and gambling money have been seized from them and the accused have been sent to jail.