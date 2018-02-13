Police contempt Case: SHC asks CS to submit report by Feb 20

KARACHI : Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon to submit a detailed reply by February 20 in contempt of court case over lack of implementation on police rules.

The hearing for the contempt of court case against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in non-implementation on police rules was held at the Sindh High Court on Tuesday. The applicants asked the court to also include the name of the Chief Secretary Sindh in the case on which the court issued a notice to the chief secretary asking him to submit report on the issue by February 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that Barrister Faisal Siddiqui and others had filed a contempt petition in the top provincial court saying that the chief minister Sindh and his cabinet had not implemented the decision of the high court in formulating the Sindh police rules despite court orders to do so.

The applicant also said that the court has ordered to give complete powers to IG Sindh.

Orignally published by INP