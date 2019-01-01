Police constable shot dead in exchange of fire with street criminals

Interior Minister Afridi, IGP, senior officials attend funeral prayers

Zubair Qureshi

A police constable of Falcon Rescue Force (15) Wasim Zahid was martyred on Monday while countering a gang of street criminals in Sector I-8/3. According to details, members of the Falcon Rescue Force Wasim and Arif were on routine patrolling in Sector I-8 when they received a call from the control room that some burglars had broken into a house in street 69 of Sector I-8/3 and were looting valuables from the house of the resident namely Manzoor Ahmed.

Being close to the site, they rushed to the house and challenged the burglars who upon finding the police over their heads resorted to firing.

Constable Wasim was hit in the head and died on the spot while Arif received bullet injuries in his leg. The shooters however managed to escape.

Later, I-9 police arrived at the site and shifted the body and the injured constable transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The area was cordoned off, however, till the time of filing this report no arrests were reported. Later, Shaheed constable’s dead body was brought to the Police Lines where his funeral prayers were offered. Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police, SSP Operations and other senior police officers attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

After the prayers, Wasim Zahid’s body was sent to Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Colony, Dhok Hassu for burial. Wasim was 35 and father of a teenage boy and a girl. He originally belonged to Keamari, Karachi.

Interior Minister of State Afridi in his brief media talk after the funeal said Shaheed Constable Wasim laid down his life while confronting the robbers and street criminals. He died but foiled the attempts of robbery. Wasim’s sacrifice will not go vain, said Afridi. He assured Constable family would be taken all care of. Last week, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had directed SSP (operations) Waqaruddin Syed to increase patrolling in the capital.

The top cop had showed his displeasure over the police performance regarding the arrest of proclaimed offenders, court absconders and military deserters. However, despite clear instructions, the incidents of street crime and robbery are on the rise and on Monday Wasim laid down his life while Arif sustained injuries during exchange of fire.

Share on: WhatsApp