Police constable injured in firing expires

Hafizabad

A police constable injured in firing of armed miscreants expired during treatment in hospital here Saturday morning. The police team on Friday-Saturday night signaled to stop a suspected motorcycle near Head Sagar in Hafizabad but instead of a halt they opened fire at police injuring a constable Umer Usman and sped the scene.

The injured cop deployed in Saddar Police Station was shifted to hospital in critical condition where expired despite all out efforts of medics. The police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.—INP