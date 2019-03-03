Police constable found dead in Garden area

A police constable was found dead at his house in Karachi’s Garden area on Friday. According to details, the body was found inside a flat in Bilal Garden neighbourhood. The deceased constable has been identified as Zeeshan. Police reached the spot and took the body into its custody.

Meanwhile, Crackdown against criminal elements continues in Karachi as 14 suspects were taken into custody during the search operation conducted by Sindh police and Rangers in different areas of Karachi on Friday night.

As per details, a search operation was conducted in areas of Sachal, Airport and Manzoor Colony. A heavy contingent of police and Rangers took part in the search operation. All the entry and exit points were sealed before the start of a search operation.

The operation was conducted in the wake of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 4) security.—INP

