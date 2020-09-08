Police confirm six-year-old Marwah was raped, murdered

The six-year-old girl that was found dead from a park near PIB Colony was raped and then murdered, the police confirmed on Tuesday. The body of the girl was found from a trash can in the park on Sunday. It had multiple torture marks and was shifted to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre. According to the police, the autopsy reports revealed that she had been raped. According to medico legal officer Dr Shazia, the six-year-old was hit with a heavy object on the head multiple times which resulted in her death. The police have arrested prime suspect Nawaz and 16 other people and are interrogating them. “A DNA and chemical examination will also be conducted for which DNA samples of the suspects have been taken,” a police officer said. A missing person complaint of the six-year-old was filed by her family two days before her body was found. Her father said that she had gone to a nearby vendor to buy some edibles for herself. The incident sparked anger amongst the people of the nighbourhood after which they protested on the University Road after her burial on Sunday. They demanded that the perpetrators be punished immediately. After news of the incident came out, people on Twitter and other social media platforms and expressed their anger. Following this, #JusticeforMawra started trending. Earlier in 2020, the Senate approved the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019. The legislation aimed to ensure the protection of children.The police have arrested prime suspect Nawaz and 16 other people and are interrogating them.