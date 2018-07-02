Police conducts 144 search operations

Staff Reporter

The Lahore Police conducted 144 search operations and checked 2,567 houses, 596 rentals and documentation of more than 10,000 people to maintain law and order in the city during the last week.

According to police spokesman, the police took action against 53 persons under National Action Plan during search operations. During the operations, 60 hotels, four hostels, four universities, three bus stands, four factories, 500 shops and others were checked by police officials.

The police conducted search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order in the city.