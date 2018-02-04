Police conduct search operation arrest 28 persons

Islamabad police along with Pakistan Rangers on Saturday conducted search operation in various areas of Tarnol and Secretariat police stations and arrested 28 suspects including seven drug pushers besides recovery of 6.650 kilogram hashish and 1.100 kilogram heroine from them.

According to details, officers/officials of Islamabad Police and Pak Rangers conducted search operation in various areas of Tarnol and Secretariat police stations. Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Aamir Khan Niazi, and SP City Ahmed Iqbal, SHOs Tarnol and Secretariat joined this search operation while police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad also participated in it.

They screened 200 houses and checked more than 180 persons, interrogated them and arrested 28 suspects including seven drug pushers namely Muhammad Zubair, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan, Fahim, Muhammad Ishfaq and Ajab Khan. Police also recovered 6.650kg hashish and 1.100kg heroin from their possession.

The SSP of Islamabad, Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has has said that the purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them. The SSP also directed to accelerate efforts to get rid from the menace of drug pushing.—INP

