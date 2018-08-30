Police conduct raid, seize big cache of drugs

Staff Report

Badin

Badin police conducted the undisclosed raid on the quarter of police official, Mohammad Khan Kaloi at Police Line on Wednesday earlier following the tip-off and seized a big cache of drugs.

According to report, Badin police has conducted undisclosed raid on the quarter of Badin police official at Police Line Badin led by Mohammad Salim Khoso, Incharge Badin police and seized the huge cache of drugs (gutka) and arrested two drug pusher police personnel including constable Qadir Bux Bakari and Qamar-ul-din Bohar when the prime suspected police officials managed to escape on the spot.

During the raid, Badin police recovered 63000 gutka (Safina), 2250 gutka (hit) and 304 local gutka of worth of 0.6 million from drug pushers custody.

Credible source told this reporter that the drugs were being sold and promoted in the different cities and towns of district Badin in the supervision of the suspected police officials of the rank of DSP and Incharge CIA and others constables and head constables. These police officials were used to sealing out the drugs to the local drugs dealer including Dildar Illyas and Porho Memon like their business.

After the arrest of the police constables, Badin police lodged the FIR against suspected drugs selling police officials under the drugs act through the FIR no. 261/2018 u/s 269, 273 PPC.

