Police conduct operation against drug pushers

The police along with personnel of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday conducted search operation in villages of ‘Dore’ and ‘Athal’ and recovered huge cache of narcotics from there.

Following directions from IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed devised a plan for grand operation in the areas from where complaints are being received about drug supply. Following this plan, officers/officials of Islamabad Police including Additional SP Hassam Bin Iqbal, SP (Investigation), all four Zonal SPs, DSPs, SHOs and personnel of ANF conducted operation in Dore and Athal Villages. During this grand targeted operation, police recovered cache of drugs including hashish, heroin, opium and ice.

Sniffers IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that purpose of this operation is to make Islamabad drug free city. He said that future of the young generation would be secured by getting rid of this menace. The IGP also directed to accelerate efforts to get rid from the menace of drug pushing and said that this operation would remain continue during the next 24 hours in the city.—APP

