Police clutches 3 outlaws

Hyderabad

During the night long snap checking in the city the Hyderabad police arrested 3 suspected outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters. The police spokesman Mazharul Haq alias Shani informed here Saturday that a suspect Wazir Hussain Brohi received a gunshot injury during an exchange of fire with Hursi police at Tando Fazal link road.

The spokesman told that Brohi, a resident of Naushahro Feroze, was allegedly involved in the crimes in Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Thatta districts, besides Hyderabad. The suspect sustained gunshot to his leg and was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treatment.—APP

