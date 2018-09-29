Police claim downward trend in crime, terror incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: During the current year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has witnessed a decrease in the incidents of terrorism and other crimes compared to the corresponding period in the last year.

According to the statistics released by the Central Police Office on Friday, 54 incidents of terrorism took place during the first nine months of the current year compared to 64 incidents during the same period last year, showing 16 per cent decrease.

Besides, 10 incidents of kidnapping for ransom took place during the current year compared to 14 in 2017 with a 29 per cent decrease.

A total of 739 theft and 37 extortion cases occurred during the current year compared to 760 theft and 57 extortion cases in the corresponding year.

As per the report, 108 attacks on police happened during the current year compared to 148 attacks during the same period last year which are 27 per cent less.

Similarly, a downward trend in the attacks on other government officials was reported in the report

Share on: WhatsApp