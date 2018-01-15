Police and civil services

police stations are sold to highest bidder and beneficiaries of corruption go all way to top in police, civil administration and their political godfathers, than crime will thrive. What can we expect from police, when highest elected public office holders are publicly seen supporting criminals and murderers like Shahrukh Jatoi or Kanju, while land grabbers and drug mafia patronised by powerful stake holders involved in profiteering and fleecing public through housing societies, under garb of welfare?

An honest evaluation of assets accumulated during service in comparison to what they owned at time of initial induction by all paid public office holders serving in security related services, civil bureaucracy, lower judiciary, customs and financial regulatory agencies will explain that majority of ills that afflict this country are because of institutionalised corruption where irregularities are regularized.

How can we expect police to deliver when bulk of recruitments are made on quotas given to elected parliamentarians or recommendations of major land mafia dons and others involved in accumulation of black money and production of adulterated food items, medicines etc. All in-service police officers must be subjected to re-evaluation for mindset where heinous crimes like paedophilia, rape and honour killings are tolerable.

The DPO and DCO of Kasur should be sacked, not just suspended or transferred, to serve as deterrence. Lateral entries in Police Service and District Management services must cease to safeguard public interest.

TARIQ ALI

DHA, Lahore