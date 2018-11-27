Police chief reviews security, traffic management plans

Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of security and traffic management plans envisaged for the ongoing four day exhibition, IDEAS – 2018.

He emphasized that traffic flow around expo Centre, the venue for the international exhibition, must be streamlined with major focus on facilitating the commuters.

“Any congestion consequent to traffic diversions must be efficiently handled,” he said urging DIG-Traffic to ensure strict and fool proof execution of the well prepared plan.

In context of security arrangements, he said random snap checking must be ensured of the vehicles moving on the roads connecting Karachi airport and Expo Centre.

“Strict vigilance must be in place at all entry and exit points to the metropolis,” he said reiterating that solid implementation of security plan developed for Karachi must be ensured. Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said targeted operations, in view of the prestigious event being attended by members of international community, must also be expedited.—APP

